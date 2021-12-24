Kalamazoo bakery finishes Christmas orders with help from competitor

Sarkozy’s Bakery in Kalamazoo has completed its Christmas orders with help from another bakery in town. (Dec. 24, 2021)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Sarkozy’s Bakery in Kalamazoo has completed its Christmas orders with help from another bakery in town.

Holidays aren’t holidays if there aren’t some sort of mishaps and that’s exactly what happened to Judy Sarkozy’s bakery this week.

Bakers at Sarkozy’s were working on last minute Christmas orders on Wednesday when their dough sheeter machine stopped working. The issue put workers at a standstill in making some of their infamous pastries and crackers.

“Majority of what we were selling on the 23rd and 24th we still had left to go,” Wells said. “We equate it to hundreds of croissants and hundreds of Danishes.”

After a brief conversation, Wells suggested to call another bakery in town, Victorian Bakery. The owner, Maria Brennan, was quick to answer and didn’t hesitate to offer up her assistance and space.

“We were finished using the sheeter for the day so they could go in and take over,” Brennan said.

Sarkozy’s took to Instagram to publicly thank the bakery.

“The only reason customers got their croissants and Danishes was because of Maria and Victorian Bakery,” Wells said.

The help Brennan provided was something she would do for Sarkozy’s or any other bakery in town because that’s just the spirit of Kalamazoo.

“Not only would Sarkozys employees would have suffered but the customers would have really been disappointed,” Brennan said. “It’s the right thing to do and we all do it. All of the bakeries support each other in town.”

Sarkozy’s are hopeful their machine will be back up and running when they reopen on Jan. 3, 2022.