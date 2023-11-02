KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Astronomical Society is trying to build hype for the next total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, with an Eclipse Series.

The series will consists of special presentations and workshops during scheduled meetings through March 2024. The first one is Nov. 3 at the Kalamazoo Area Mathematics & Science Center.

The society is hoping to educate and motivate the public about solar eclipses an traveling to the path of the eclipse’s totality.

All presentations will be live on Zoom. The series will also eventually be on YouTube, but the videos will be uploaded one month after the original date of each event.

To see a full list of all of the dates for the events, visit kasonline.org/eclipse.