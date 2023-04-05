A bird’s-eye view of the site in Kalamazoo where a group of private investors hopes to build an arena and events center. (March 22, 2023)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Progress on the future arena and event center in downtown Kalamazoo hit a bump Tuesday night.

It deals with property downtown currently owned by Kalamazoo County.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Kalamazoo County commissioners voted on a motion to finalize a contract to sell it to the arena’s developers. But that and a reconsideration both failed, pausing the efforts for now.

Commissioner Jen Strebs told News 8 it was supposed to be to enter negotiations, not to finalize the contract. A special meeting focused to discuss it is scheduled for tomorrow night.