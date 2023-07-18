OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan team is back home as national champions of a sport popularized by a backyard game.

Playing as the Kalamazoo Keggers, the wiffle ball team of all-star players from Kalamazoo Wiffle League were in Sunday’s championship game of the 2023 National Wiffle League Association tournament near Pittsburgh.

Down as much as 4-1, the Keggers eventually came back and tied the game in the final inning, loading the bases for a nail biting at-bat. When the payoff pitch missed the strike zone, Justin Gregory didn’t just stroll across the plate from third base.

“I stomped on it. I was charged up for sure. I was definitely charged up,” Gregory said. “Every year we go, we thought we had the team to do it and everyone was able to push that glass ceiling. This year, we’ve got it done.”

He added, “It’s finally starting to sink in and it’s just an amazing feeling.”

Gregory serves as a co-commissioner for the Kalamazoo Wiffle League, formed in 2006 and playing out of Flesher Field in Oshtemo Township. It treats the backyard game of wiffle ball as a sport where people go head-to-head.

“It’s a common misconception. People are like, ‘Wiffle ball? The thing with the plastic ball?'” Gregory explained. “It’s very challenging, especially at the national level, seeing pitches above 90 miles per hour that break 2 feet. So those guys that strive for that competition, to still have that competitive spirit and still want to compete, have the ability to do it.”

For those who have that competitive itch to scratch or others who just want to bat and banter, Greggory says they welcome all to a different kind of pastime with calculated risk and crazy physics.

“We have a competitive league and a social league,” he explained. “The social side is for people who want to come out, learn the game and have fun. The competitive league is for people who want to play at a high level and a very competitive sport with some of the best ballers in the country.”

While the tournament is over, the league is still in season at Flesher Field, openly inviting anyone interested to join by reaching out on Facebook, Instagram, or by emailing kalamazoowiffleleague@gmail.com.