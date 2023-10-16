KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo’s emergency housing ordinance has been renewed.

After a second reading Monday night, Kalamazoo City Commission unanimously approved changes to an emergency housing ordinance, which was then adopted.

The ordinance was passed in 2021 after some homeless encampments in the city were cleared earlier that year.

Under that ordinance, Housing Resources Inc. was working on a plan that would have installed 50 portable housing units. Instead, the pods have sat in storage for the past year.

HRI said changes in the renewed ordinance like an extra four years before expiration and a quicker phasing-in period for pod units will be conducive to housing more people.

After the vote, HRI’s Director Michelle Davis told commissioners they’ve begun to move forward with work for the proposed site of the housing pod project.

