KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo city commissioners on Tuesday approved a plan that would help prioritize environmental concerns as far as the city is concerned.

They unanimously voted to adopt the Community Sustainability Plan, which was created in response to a resolution in 2019 that declared a climate emergency.

The plan drafted by Imagine Kalamazoo is a 10-year guiding document focused on how the city’s government can help make the area more environmentally sustainable and resilient.

Among many priorities, it aims to have the city to transition to all-electric transportation, act on cleaner and more efficient energy, promote a “green circular economy” around waste and recycling, protect the natural environment, and be carbon neutral by 2050.

