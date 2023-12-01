GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo activist has been named to the state’s first LGBTQ+ Commission.

“I’m humbled. I am honored to serve. I think that the opportunity is tremendous not only for me, but for this historic statewide commission,” Erin Knott said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer created the commission earlier this year with the goal of ensuring LGBTQ representation at all levels of government. Appointments to the panel were announced this week. Knott said she was “thrilled” to get the call.

“I’m deeply humbled to be serving with my fellow commissioners,” Knott told News 8 Friday. “We have a lot of work to do. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work with everybody.”

Knott has worn many hats in the world of activism, most recently as executive director at nonprofit Equality Michigan. Before that, she held director roles with Enroll America, America Votes and Michigan Citizen Action. Fittingly, advocacy groups will be her focus on the LGBTQ+ Commission.

“I have worked in coalition with organizations, both formal organizations and informal organizations, all across the state of Michigan. I’m a connector,” she said.

She also served six years at a Kalamazoo city commissioner and two as vice mayor. She said her experience in public service prepared her for her new role.

“We (the LGBTQ+ Commission members) will lift up for the governor and other elected officials what’s happening on the ground and what we think can happen here in Michigan, so that folks that are growing up here in Michigan want to stay here (and) people that aren’t from Michigan see us as a safe, welcoming, inclusive state where they can plant their roots and thrive,” Knott said.

The commission will be led by Administrator Raúl Hernández Guzmán, also of West Michigan. Other commissioners include Brandon Shamoun, Dr. Renee McLaughlin, Lacey Mandoka, Audra Wilson, Anthony Williams, Al Gray, Diane Kreger, Angela Gabridge, Kevin Nguyen, Dr. Tonya Griffith, Bishop Bonnie A. Perry and Danielle Woods. Knott praised a “diverse group of commissioners representing all sorts of walks of life here in the state of Michigan.”

“We bring a vast variety of experiences, time and talents that we’re willing to donate to this cause,” Knott said. “I’m excited to get to work and see what’s going to become of it.”

The commissioners’ terms go through November 2027.