KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The captain of the Kalamazoo Wings, who knows firsthand the challenges of dealing with Type 1 diabetes, is offering a helping hand to those who live with the condition every day.

November marks Diabetes Awareness Month. Defenseman Chaz Reddekopp balances the condition with being a professional athlete.

“Being prepared is huge,” he said. “Every day, you have to do something, you got to go somewhere, you’ve got to have someone with you, you’ve got to make sure you have some sugar in case your sugar goes low, you’ve got to make sure you have insulin on you — all of those kinds of things.”

Creating that routine around his busy schedule was a tough learning curve long before Reddekopp started his professional hockey career six years ago.

“Even when I got diagnosed when I was younger, I had no idea what it was,” he said. “My parents barely even knew what it was. It took a long time to kind of learn about it.”

Thirteen-year-old Cam Larsen has no offseason as a three-sport athlete, which means being constantly on the go and conscious with his glucose management.

“It’s just kind of hard to stay out there working with rest of the team,” Cam said.

As a competitive skydiver in the making and aerial dancer, 19-year-old Ella Singleton has to be more careful, given how height and altitude play a role.

“I always have to check my blood sugar before I go up. Obviously, if I’m low, I can’t jump. But if it’s a little on the higher side, I’m usually okay,” Singleton said. “With sports, people assume I think I can’t do sports. They just automatically think sports are out of the question, even though that’s not true.”

Wanting to also debunk that myth, Reddekopp brought back a tradition he started while playing in South Carolina, offering free game tickets and meet-and-greets for local diabetic athletes and their families. Without a pro athlete to look up to as a kid, he wants to make sure the current generation knows they’re not alone.

“I thought it was just a great opportunity to connect with those kinds of kids, give them some hope and let them know they can do whatever they want with their lives,” Reddekopp explained. “It’s something I’m pretty passionate about.”

For Wednesday’s K-Wings game against Iowa, Cam, Singleton and their families will be cheering on their champion and his team.

“He’s made something out of it,” Singleton said. “He’s able to become his own person despite the diabetes and still overcomes it and does whatever he wants, which is very encouraging.”

“You don’t usually see a whole lot of diabetics at the pro level sports,” Cam added. “You’ll see a few college kids, but it’s usually not pros. And it’s just impressive, because of all the challenges you face.”

Following Wednesday’s game, the Kalamazoo Wings will be on the road at Toledo Friday then back home Saturday to host Cincinnati.