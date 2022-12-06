COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A juvenile and a woman were taken into custody after a police chase near Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said around 4:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck in the area of E. G Avenue and N. 35th Street in Comstock Township.

Deputies tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver did not stop, went onto a private driveway, and drove into the backyard. The car stopped, and two suspects ran into a wooded area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver, a juvenile from Kalamazoo, was taken into custody and sent to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home on multiple charges. The passenger, an 18-year-old Kalamazoo woman, was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.