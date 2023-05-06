PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury found a man accused of killing an infant in 2020 not guilty.

Jacob Britton Emmendorfer’s trial ended Friday, Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting said. He had been charged with open murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree child abuse. The jury found him not guilty on all counts.

On Aug. 13, 2020, 14-month-old Meilani Hart died in the hospital after she was found unresponsive the day before at an apartment complex in Portage.

Getting said her cause of death was a lacerated liver and other injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Kalamazoo County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Emmendorfer, the child’s mother’s estranged boyfriend, was arrested that December.

Getting said he is grateful for the work of the jury but is disappointed in the outcome.

“There was only ever one suspect in this case. We charged him with murder: The jury found him not guilty. That’s the end of this case,” Getting said. “This child’s killer was found not guilty.”

“…I feel horrible for this child’s mother, and for those persons that loved her,” he later said. “I know we did everything we could to see that the man who killed her was held accountable.”

News 8 expects a statement from Emmendorfer’s defense attorney in the coming hours.