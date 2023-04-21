KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury found a man charged in the crash that killed a Western Michigan University student guilty of two counts.

On Friday, the jury found Hunter James Hudgins guilty of operating under the influence or while impaired by liquor causing death and having a BAC of .02 to .07% while under the age of 21. He was found not guilty of one count of moving violation causing death.

Hudgins began to cry as the verdict was read. His attorney shook his head. The weeping Hudgins dropped his head and wiped his eyes with a tissue as the jury was polled.

An undated courtesy photo of Bailey Broderick.

The charges are in connection to the death of Bailey Broderick, a WMU student who died after a crash on Fraternity Village Drive in Kalamazoo on Nov. 3, 2021. She was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street, according to her family.

Broderick’s family previously told News 8 they believed the driver was under the influence.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for June 5. Hudgins will remain free on bond until sentencing.