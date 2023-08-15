The cottage in Prairie View Park at the center of an eminent domain dispute. (Aug. 15, 2023)

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County may take control of a privately owned cottage in the middle of a Vicksburg-area park under eminent domain, a judge ruled.

“Because the County has met its burden of proving that the proposed taking of Defendants’ property will be used for a public purpose, the Court holds that the taking is appropriate and within the County’s eminent domain authority,” Judge Curtis Bell wrote in an Aug. 4 decision.

Bell said the property would be absorbed into and complete Prairie View Park, a public use allowed under eminent domain.

The lakefront cottage in question sits on a third of an acre surrounded by the park. The county has been fighting with the owners, the Johnson and Talanda families, for years to gain control of it. The families say a legal agreement dating back to the 1960s means they should be able to keep it. The county disagrees, saying the deal expired when the original owner died.

In a statement released to News 8 Tuesday, a spokesperson said Kalamazoo County empathizes with the families and understands their emotional connection to the cottage. However, the statement said, the county’s “intentions have always been rooted in serving the greater public interest and maintaining a safe and enjoyable experience for all park visitors.”

“The Court’s ruling aligns with our perspective in upholding the integrity of Prairie View Park and reinforces the careful consideration that has gone into this matter,” the statement says in part.

The Johnson and Talanda families are entitled to compensation for the property. In 2022, the county voted to pay $310,000. The Aug. 4 order says the families are entitled to a trial at which a jury would decide how much they are due.

The county said it is waiting to see whether the families will appeal Bell’s ruling.

“Recognizing the potential significance of that decision, we believe it’s essential to grant them the thoughtful consideration they deserve before transitioning toward future action,” the statement concludes.