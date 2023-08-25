The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan provided this photo of evidence seized from Henderson’s home.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man will spend decades in federal prison following a record drug seizure, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

Tyrone Henderson, 51, was sentenced to 27 years for possessing heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, as well as being a felon in possession of firearms, the office said in a Friday release. He was also ordered to forfeit drug proceeds and firearms that had been seized.

After obtaining a warrant, investigators searched Henderson’s home on Nov. 10, 2022. They found large quantities of drugs, according to the attorney’s office: 2.3 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.3 kilograms of a fentanyl-heroin combination, slightly over 500 grams of heroin and just under 500 grams of methamphetamine. Some of the methamphetamine was disguised as ecstasy, they said.

After Henderson’s arrest, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten described the fentanyl seizure as the largest in the Kalamazoo area.

In Henderson’s residence, investigators also found four assault rifles, 10 magazines, a handgun and ammunition, as well as drug paraphernalia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan. Two of the firearms had been reported stolen to Kalamazoo police.

The office said Henderson had previously spent almost a decade in prison on a federal drug trafficking conviction. During the sentencing, U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said Henderson had not learned his lesson and described him as a “threat to the public,” according to the release.

Henderson was convicted by a jury in May.