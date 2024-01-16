PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — After Crossroads Mall sued the Kalamazoo County bus system for using its roads but not paying, the lawsuit has been dismissed.

On Tuesday, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit’s three federal counts with prejudice.

“The Court determines that Plaintiff has not stated a claim on which relief may be granted as to its federal claims,” U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering wrote in her opinion.

She wrote that the mall “has not alleged that the presence of buses deprives it of its right to use and enjoy the Property beyond what (the mall) has permitted by operating a commercial business.”

The lawsuit, filed in May 2023, claims the defendants — the Kalamazoo County Transportation Authority, Kalamazoo County, the city of Portage and Central County Transportation Authority — have used the mall’s property since 2006, when a bus stop was first installed there, without the consent of Crossroads Mall or its predecessors and without an easement. Crossroads Mall bought the property in 2021.

In its lawsuit, the mall claims that about 3,136 buses travel through the property each month, and each “illegal and improper bus trip” allegedly exerts “an extreme amount of weight, pressure, and wear and tear on the Property,” such as potholes, damage to landscaping, excessive traffic and loss of business.

In Tuesday’s opinion, the judge also declined to exercise jurisdiction over two state counts, instead dismissing them without prejudice.