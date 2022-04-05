KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Comedian John Mulaney will be performing at the Kalamazoo State Theater this September.

The award-winning comedian will be stopping at the theater on Sunday, Sept. 11 as part of his “From Scratch Tour,” the theater announced Tuesday.

Tickets will be available for the general public on Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. The artist presale will start on Wednesday. Prices will range from $55 to $95.

For more information, go to kazoostate.com. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.