J. Gumbo Kalamazoo closes doors after 5 years

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The restaurant that has brought the Bayou to Kalamazoo for the past 5.5 years has announced that it is closing its doors.

On Tuesday, J. Gumbo’s Kalamazoo announced on its Facebook page that the final day of business will be Dec. 17. It cited ongoing challenges on the restaurant and family.

“Supply chain is one of our unmanageable challenges, so come in and get your favorites while supplies last. When it’s gone, it’s gone,” the post said.

According to J. Gumbo’s website, there are locations in a number of states: Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and New Mexico.

