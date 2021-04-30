Inkster Street bridge in Kalamazoo closing May 3

The Inkster Street bridge over Bronson Boulevard in Kalamazoo will be closing May 3. (Courtesy KDPS)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Inkster Street bridge over Bronson Boulevard in Kalamazoo will be closing May 3.

The stretch of bridge from Westchester Lane to Plymouth Lane will be closed to drivers starting 8 a.m. Monday, “out of an abundance of caution” for the safety of drivers, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Services said in a Friday release.

The bridge will be removed and replaced, a project expected to take 18 to 36 months to finish. Engineers are currently designing the replacement bridge.

It will remain open to pedestrians and bikers for now.