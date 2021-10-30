Injuries in crash on Drake Road in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Injuries were reported in a four-car crash on Kalamazoo’s west side Saturday night.

It happened in the southbond lanes of Drake Road south of W KL Avenue.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said that while there were significant injuries, they were not considered life-threatening. It did not specify how many people were injured.

The southbound lanes were expected to remain blocked off until about midnight while emergency responders were on the scene.

While KDPS said Michigan State Police would handle the investigation into the crash, it also said that initial indications were that alcohol was not involved.