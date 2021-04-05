Infrastructure updates will bring new look to downtown Vicksburg

A project underway in Vicksburg that is aiming to bring upgrades and a new look. (April 5, 2021)

VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — A multi-million-dollar project will revamp downtown Vicksburg and make major infrastructure updates in the village.

The $11.5 million project is being financed with a low interest rate loans through the Department of Agriculture.

Village Manager Jim Mallery says construction began six weeks ago and will replace major sewer lines that are 80 years old and will improve curb appeal in the downtown area with wider sidewalks and seating areas.

“Our downtown will have all new streetscapes. We’ll have 15 feet sidewalks coming out the colored stampcrete. It should fit well with the social district we’re opening May 1 for our merchants,” Mallery said.

Luke Haynes, the manager of Stubby’s Smokehouse and Specialty Meats, says while the project may be a little inconvenient in the short term, it will make a lasting impact in the area.

“It’s awesome. It just shows how much Vicksburg is growing in the last few years and continues to grow every year and obviously, these things need to be done to continue growing,” Haynes said.

A courtesy rendering of a project in Vicksburg that is aiming to bring upgrades and a new look.

Some businesses have expressed concerns about a reduction of parking spaces, but Mallery says the design will increase walkability for residents and visitors.

“We really believe we positioning it in the future that will have a positive impact on our community,” Mallery said.

The village manager hopes the downtown portion of the project will be finished by the end of this year and the remaining work will be finished in early 2022.