Incoming rain prompts flooding concerns in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo want residents to pay attention to the water levels around area rivers and creeks as rain, heavy at times, will continue this weekend.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety warns of possible flooding near the Kalamazoo River and Portage and Axtel creeks this weekend with an estimated 2-5 inches of rain falling over lower Michigan.

That would be enough to cause problems in drainage areas and roads, not to mention homes.

The East Michigan Avenue viaduct will likely stay open, but drivers shouldn’t be surprised by any road closures at places like Dutton Street, Jasper, Rose or any place near Crosstown Ponds.

Drivers are advised to obey all traffic barricades and do not move any road closure barricades. Drivers who do see water covering the roadway are advised to “turn around, don’t drown.”

