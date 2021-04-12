I-94 widening project begins Tuesday in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A major road project begins Tuesday on I-94 in Kalamazoo.

Orange cones will be out through most of 2022 as the Michigan Department of Transportation works to widen nearly 3 miles of interstate from four to six lanes.

The project is happening between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road. The Portage Road interchange will also be rebuilt.

Night and weekend work will be required throughout the project, so be prepared for lane closures and detours.

The project is a nearly $90 million investment from MDOT.

Rebuilding is expected to be completed in November 2022.