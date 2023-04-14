KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two separate families lost more than one person amid a rash of deadly fentanyl overdoses in the city of Kalamazoo, News 8 has learned.

In a 24-hour period on Thursday, the Kalamazoo County Health Department reported at least 18 overdoses, including six deaths, five of which occurred within the city.

Sources, including neighbors and relatives of those who died, told News 8 the victims include a husband and wife from one family and two cousins from another.

A neighbor told News 8 that the husband and wife, both in their 50s, overdosed at their home on North Rose Street Thursday. Another neighbor said the husband loved to fish and the wife used to give out popsicles to kids who picked up the couple’s front yard.

A different Kalamazoo family confirmed to News 8 that two cousins, both men, died after overdosing in a vehicle on Vine Street Thursday.

An undated courtesy photo of Steve Williams and his girlfriend.

An undated courtesy photo of Steve Williams and his mom.

An undated courtesy photo of Steve Williams.

One of those cousins, Steve Williams, 32, had been sober for two years, said his family.

William’s long-time girlfriend described him as an “angel on earth,” and his mom told News 8 he “walked the walk,” giving to the poor and doing carpentry work for free.

Margaret Anderson said her son was also an avid angler and would give fish he caught to homeless people. Anderson said Williams had struggled with substance abuse — alcohol and cocaine — after losing a close family member, but his girlfriend said he’d gone through drug court and had been clean for two years. Williams, who had four children, was doing great in recovery; he had a home, a job and a vehicle, according to his girlfriend. But the family said Williams recently faltered in a moment of weakness.

Now, they’re calling on police and prosecutors in Kalamazoo to identify, arrest and charge whoever is poisoning the city’s cocaine with deadly fentanyl.

Anderson is also urging families who have lost loved ones to fentanyl to join forces, support one another and push for justice.