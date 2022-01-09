Husband fatally stabs wife and flees; located in Berrien County

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man fatally stabbed his wife and fled to Berrien County before being caught by authorities, says Lieutenant Darien Smith of Kalamazoo Township Police Department.

It happened on the 700 block of Campbell Avenue, where police responded to a call of a 37-year-old woman who had been stabbed by her 43-year-old husband. It is unknown exactly when the incident occurred, but KTPS reported the incident on January 9th.

We do not know who reported the incident or whether or not the man was at the scene when police arrived, but he was not arrested there. The stabbed woman was found and taken to a local hospital for treatment, but did not survive her injuries.

Lt. Smith reports that after the stabbing the man fled. He was taken into custody in Berrien County. We don’t know if he surrendered peacefully or caused a standoff. There have been no injuries related to a standoff reported to WOOD TV if one did occur.

The incident is still under investigation by detectives with the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to call Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at (269) 488-8911.