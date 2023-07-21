KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — West Nile virus has been found in a mosquito pool at a Kalamazoo County nature preserve, marking the first of the year for the county.

The Kalamazoo County Department of Health and Community Services says routine mosquito pool surveillance using one of its traps at the Kleinstuck Preserve led to the positive result.

“There’s no particular spot outdoors that these mosquitoes are going to be,” said Christina Anthony, public information officer for the department. “That’s why we have mosquito traps all across Kalamazoo County.”

More than 20 of the traps target female mosquitoes, which are the bugs responsible for all those bites.

“It attracts them to lay their eggs in here,” said Rachel Wonders, who works in the department’s environmental health division. “This has a fan in it, so it sucks the female mosquitoes up when they’re coming to lay and they get trapped in this bag.”

Once the trapped mosquitoes are frozen and taken to the state lab, testing specialists look for Culex mosquitoes, which often carry West Nile virus.

“For specifically West Nile virus, it’s the main one,” Wonders said. “Other (diseases, like) EEE for example, (have) a different mosquito … actually, two mosquitoes with a bridge vector in there.”

While open to the public, Kleinstuck Preserve is owned and managed by Western Michigan University — which, along with other educational institutions, also uses the preserve for research and instruction.

“We appreciate the Kalamazoo County health department’s mosquito surveillance and recommended protective measures,” a WMU spokesperson told News 8. “Signage at the property serves to remind users about the presence of mosquito habitat and what one can do to guard against mosquito-borne diseases, including West Nile virus.”

Michigan had 77 mosquito pools test positive for West Nile virus last year, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

A department spokesperson told News 8 that Kalamazoo County’s detection marks the state’s third in 2023, joining one each from Bay and Washtenaw counties as of Friday.

So far, there are no human or animal cases of West Nile virus reported in Michigan.

However, Wonders said mid-July is still considered early.

“Generally, we start to see mosquito-borne cases ramp up late July, August, September, like we saw with the EEE back in 2019,” she explained.

Health departments encourage following these tips to fight mosquito bites, which increase your chances of catching West Nile virus:

Wearing light-colored clothing, as well as pants and long-sleeved shirts

Making sure your window and door screens are in good shape

Trimming the grass and shrubs in your yard

Getting rid of any standing water areas, which can be breeding grounds for mosquitoes

Anthony added that bug spray needs to have a certain amount of a specific ingredient to be effective.

“The EPA-registered insect repellents have 40% DEET. That’s going to be your best option when it comes to using insect repellents outside,” she said. “You want to make sure that you’re always following instructions on the labels, too.”

The Kalamazoo County Department of Health and Community Services will continue to monitor and test mosquitoes for vector-borne diseases weekly.