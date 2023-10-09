KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood early Monday morning.

The fire happened at a house on E. Stockbridge Avenue near the intersection of Division Street.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene.

It’s unknown what caused the fire or if there are any reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.