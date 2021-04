KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a house fire in Kalamazoo Saturday, resulting in minor injuries.

The house on Stockbridge Avenue near March Street caught fire from a vehicle in the driveway.

Crews from Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were able to evacuate the people who were still inside and brought the fire under control in under 20 minutes.

There were some minor injuries from inhaling smoke and were treated on scene.