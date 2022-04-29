KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police on Friday escorted people out of a homeless encampment near Kalamazoo.

The encampment is in the area of Arthur Avenue and Charles Street in Kalamazoo Township. The city of Kalamazoo owns the property.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said people at the encampment had been giving warning they would have to leave by Friday and been offered resources to help them do that.

Kalamazoo Township police handled clearing the encampment.

The city of Kalamazoo and Kalamazoo Township are working together on clean-up at the site.