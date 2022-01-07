Hockey is for Everyone: K-Wings skate on rainbow ice

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Hockey fans will be treated to something different at Friday’s Kalamazoo Wings game.

The multicolored ice will be the centerpiece of the “Rainbow Ice” game between the Wings and Toledo Walleye.

It’s part of the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone campaign, which promotes diversity and inclusion across hockey and all other sports. While the campaign isn’t new, playing on rainbow ice is. The Wings will become the first professional hockey franchise to incorporate it.

A whopping 3,700 tickets are already sold, with some still available before the puck drops at 7 p.m.

The Wings will be wearing special jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Proceeds will go to the Southwest Michigan Miracle League.