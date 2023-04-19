Courtesy photos show the Battle Creek Belles uniform that is up for auction.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A game-worn jersey from a 1950s female professional baseball league team from Battle Creek is set to hit auction this weekend.

A uniform from the Battle Creek Belles’ 1951-52 seasons is slated to be sold during the Lelands 2023 Spring Classic Auction on Saturday. Bidding for the item started at $1,000 and, as of Tuesday evening, was more than $4,000.

The Belles were one of 15 teams to ever play in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during its reign from 1943 to 1954. It was the inspiration behind the film “A League of Their Own.”

The jersey up for auction was worn in games in 1951 and 1952, the only seasons the Belles existed, and includes its original patches, felt number and zipper down the side of the skirt. There are still dirt stains in the cream-colored uniform.

Alongside the Belles’ jersey, the weekend auction will also be selling other historic memorabilia, including documents from the famous trade that sent Babe Ruth from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees. Some of the other items up for sale are as follows:

1925 Lou Gehrig rookie card

Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Bourque’s five Stanley Cup championship rings

Baseball bat used in a game by Babe Ruth

Game-worn LeBron James jersey from 2017 when he scored 28,000 points

Handwritten note by Lou Gehrig

First touchdown ball thrown by Tom Brady in the NFL

Pants worn by Ty Cobb with the Tigers from 1920-26

Ticket stub from Michael Jordan’s debut with the North Carolina Tar Heels

Game-worn Joe Burrow jersey from the 2022 season

To place a bet on the jersey or some of the other items up for sale, click here. The auction closes Saturday.