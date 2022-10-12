PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a hidden cell phone was found in a dressing room at Portage Northern High School.

When the cell phone was discovered, Portage Public Schools district officials told the Portage Department of Public Safety, who seized the phone. Police started an investigation Oct. 5.

Both the victim and the suspect were juveniles, officers said. Officers did not say why the phone had been placed there or what, if anything, it may have recorded.

The investigation is still ongoing. Once it is complete, it will most likely be forwarded to the juvenile division of the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office for review, Portage police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.