KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Services says it will use tracer dye to investigate potential sewage releases into the Arcadia Creek watershed.

From Oct. 16 to Oct. 22, the city will look into possible sewage releases from sanitary sewer pipes into Arcadia Creek, specifically in the area between Drake Road and Howard Street.

Using tracer dye helps identify the release of wastewater, according to the department. If the dye is released from the sanitary sewer, the city said Arcadia Creek could turn a shade of yellow-green.

The dye is safe and approved for use by the Kalamazoo office of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, according to the Department of Public Services.

The department has also issued a no contact advisory for the area of Arcadia Creek from Jay Drive to Oliver Street.