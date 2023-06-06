KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A local nonprofit is looking for volunteers to help plant trees in Kalamazoo this weekend.

ReLeaf Michigan, along with Bell’s Brewery, the city of Kalamazoo and the Edison Neighborhood Association, are planning on bringing new trees to the Washington Square Branch Library in Kalamazoo Saturday.

This tree planting is part of ReLeaf’s mission to put up over 500 new trees in Michigan during the planting season. The organization was founded in 1988 and has since placed over 30,000 trees across the state.

Tools will be available for volunteers who show up, but if you have your own you are encouraged to bring them. Those in attendance are also asked to wear closed-toe shoes and dress for the weather. The tree plantings will happen rain or shine.

If you’re interested in signing up to volunteer, click here.