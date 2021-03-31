Helicopter to aid in search for teen missing since 2018

An undated courtesy photo of Bonifacio Pena, 17, who went missing in 2018.

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are putting up a helicopter over Portage Wednesday evening as they look for clues in the disappearance of a 17-year-old who was last seen with a man now accused of murdering his own parents.

Bonifacio Pena, who went by Facio, was last seen on May 19, 20218, with Nick Johnson. The two left a home on Valleywood Court, near the intersection of Centre Avenue and Oakland Drive. Johnson came back about five hours later alone; Pena has never been seen again.

After Johnson was arrested in February for allegedly shooting and killing his parents Gary and Laura Johnson in their Portage home and then burying their bodies in a nearby state game area, police started looking at the Pena case again.

In a Wednesday release, Portage officials said they thought Pena “was met with foul play,” the strongest language used so far, based on his connection to Johnson, witness statements and other unspecified evidence.

At 9 p.m., the Michigan State Police helicopter will be in the air over the intersection of Centre and Oakland as part of the investigation.

Officials urged people not to be alarmed and said there is no immediate threat.