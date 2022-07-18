CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a heavy police presence near Galesburg.

A News 8 crew on scene saw armored vehicles and police blocking off E MN Avenue near 39th Street in Charleston Township. Michigan State Police and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both on scene.

The News 8 crew were told by police to stand back and to turn the lights off on their cameras and vehicles.

It is not yet known why there is a heavy police presence.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.