COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Comstock Public Schools will dismiss students early Tuesday because of the humidity and heat.

Students at Comstock Middle School will be released at 11:10 a.m., the district said.

Comstock STEM Academy will dismiss students at 11:15 a.m., and Comstock High School will dismiss them at 11:25 a.m.

At Comstock Early Learning Academy, students will get out at 11:30 a.m.

Finally, Comstock Elementary School will release students at 12:15 p.m., according to the district.