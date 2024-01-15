PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A head-on crash on I-94 near Portage closed the westbound Monday morning.

Around 11:10 a.m., the Michigan State Police said that troopers were responding to a head-on crash on westbound I-94 just after Portage Road.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

The westbound lanes were closed while crews cleared the scene. Shortly after noon, the westbound lanes reopened, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.