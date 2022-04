KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A diesel spill got into the Kalamazoo River Sunday.

The spill got into the river through the drain system after an accident, the Kalamazoo County Hazardous Materials Response Team said in a Facebook post.

The team put out absorbent booms in front of the storm drains and down river.

A diesel spill got into the Kalamazoo River Sunday. (Courtesy Kalamazoo County Hazardous Materials Response Team)

The Kalamazoo County Hazardous Materials Response Team said it has now turned the scene over to the city’s water and sewer department.