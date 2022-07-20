KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The community continues to offer support for a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer who was hospitalized after being hit by a drunk driver on his way to work.

A spokesman for the family of Tom Maher said he is now off a ventilator at the hospital, as he continues to recover from that July 9 crash on North Riverview Drive. Since then, thousands of dollars have been raised for his family through both a GoFundMe campaign and local businesses.

A downtown Kalamazoo coffee shop called Something’s Brewing is donating its sales of cookies, coffee mugs and candles to the Mahers.

“Most of the cops from Kalamazoo, first responders, fire … they all come in here for their coffee. So, we get to know most of them,” said Heather Turner, co-owner of Something’s Brewing. “And Tom is just always a happy guy. Always smiling, always happy.”

A photo of Tom Maher, courtesy of Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

“The family is beyond thankful for the support that we’ve experienced already and the support that we know will continue to come in,” said Sgt. Nate Garnaat with KDPS. He is also the Maher family’s spokesperson.

Something’s Brewing also decided to move their ninth annual Police Appreciation Day to Aug. 4 so more businesses can join them helping the Mahers.

Turner said dozens of them have already donated items for a silent auction, with all proceeds going to the family. The Garnaats have created a GoFundMe for unexpected expenses from Maher’s injuries.