KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Valley Habitat For Humanity Women Build kicked off Tuesday morning after a two year hiatus.

The group of regular volunteers and women started construction on a new home in Kalamazoo Township for one of the organization’s female homeowner partners. The Women Build event is back after taking the last two years off due to COVID-19. The annual event aims to recruit and empower people of all ages, genders, backgrounds and industries.

Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Rob Oakleaf says this is just one of several projects going on in the community and they’re happy to be back out working again.

“Women Build is an opportunity to highlight the fact that we work with everybody in the community and everyone regardless of whether they have experience or skills can volunteer to help build a house,” said Oakleaf. “In a time when housing is inaccessible to so many people, the more people we can bring together to build houses, the better.”

Any funds raised through Women Build sponsorships and donations will go towards supporting Habitat for Humanity’s work building new homes for low-income families in the Kalamazoo area and rehabilitation and home preservation for low-income homeowners in the area, according to a release.

The Women Build event runs through Saturday. The house is expected to be completed by the end of the year.