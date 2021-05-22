Guns found as fights break out at large Kalamazoo party

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they found guns, live ammunition and and loaded magazines at a large, rowdy gathering in Kalamazoo Friday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the area of Church and Paterson streets around 9 p.m. for a party and crowd of people. Police say there were hundreds of people there and dozens of cars blocking the road.

KDPS says several fights also broke out and they received some shots fired calls in the area.

Police say they were addressing issues with the crowd and party for nearly seven hours.

An 18-year-old was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and other charges.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.