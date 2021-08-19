Gunfire hits Kalamazoo home with 7 inside, including children

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to identify the person who fired a gun into a Kalamazoo home with people inside, including several children.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was alerted to the incident around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Reports of gunfire led officers to Hawley Street near Cadillac Street, where they determined someone had intentionally fired several shots into a home.

Investigators say seven people were inside the home, including four children ages 10 and younger. No one was injured during the incident, police say.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy from Kalamazoo near the scene. Investigators say the teenager had an AR-style rifle, a handgun and several types of illegal narcotics. However, investigators do not believe he fired the shots that hit the home.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.