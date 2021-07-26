Gun seized from elementary student in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo Township responded to an elementary school Monday after it was reported that a student had a gun.

It happened at Northeastern Elementary School on Gertrude Street near E. Main Street.

Police said an 11-year-old student brought a gun to school to show classmates. The weapon was confiscated by school officials.

Investigators said they believe there was no threat to any staff or students.

The case will be sent to the Kalamazoo County juvenile prosecutor for review. Administrators at the school will be handling discipline.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kalamazoo Township Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.