Growlers place lifetime ban on MLB commissioner

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Growlers, a collegiate baseball team, have placed a lifetime ban on current Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred amid the MLB lockout, which began Dec. 2, 2021.

“The Growlers have been committed to using fun to make a difference, and Rob Manfred has shown his commitment to the opposite. Amid the MLB lockout, Manfred and the MLB team owners have shown only an interest in money and not providing baseball for their players and fans. They are trying to ruin baseball simply for their financial gain,” the team said in a press release.

A second Northwoods League member, the Bismarck Larks, issued a ban until the lockout is resolved. The Growlers said it doesn’t feel that ban is enough for Manfred’s “crimes against baseball.”

The Growlers will host their first home game of the season on June 1.

“The team looks forward to seeing you at the ballpark this summer…but not Rob Manfred,” the team said in a press release.