Tequila available at Taco and Tequila Fest that returns to Kalamazoo in July. (April 10, 2023)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time since 2019, a popular festival focused on Mexican cuisine and tequila will be back in Kalamazoo.

Taco and Tequila Fest will be hosted by the Kalamazoo Growlers, along with Outlier Events, at Homer Stryker Field on July 8. It’s returning to its original home after being held in Grand Rapids and Lansing in the past three years.

“We can’t wait to bring this fan-favorite event back to Kalamazoo. It’s been a few years since

we’ve hosted the event in southwest Michigan and returning to Homer Stryker Field feels like a

homecoming,” Brian Colopy, the founder of Taco and Tequila Fest, said in a statement.

The festival will feature 20 to 30 taco and other food vendors from across the region along with more than 50 different drink options, including margaritas, beer and specialty tequila. Live entertainment, yard games and other family-friendly activities will also be a part of the festivities.

Tickets for Taco and Tequila Fest go on sale on April 20. There are also a limited number of VIP tickets that can be purchased which allow attendees to enter one hour early.

You can find more information on the festival as well as sign up for priority ticketing by clicking here.