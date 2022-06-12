OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people who were allegedly involved in a Friday night shooting in the parking lot of a liquor store have been arrested. Deputies are looking for the remaining suspects.

Just after 10 p.m., deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the Bronco Liquor discount store, located at 5034 W. KL St., for a shooting.

Responding deputies learned that two groups had gotten into a verbal fight which led to a “volley of gunshots” between the groups. KCSO said that lab techs found about 40 shell casings at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said there were several bystanders, shoppers and passing vehicles near the parking lot at the time of the shooting. No one has reported injuries.

The suspect in the white Chevrolet Malibu drove off and has yet to be identified by authorities, KCSO said.

A group of suspects who were in a gray Dodge Charger have been identified and three people have been arrested, KCSO said. They were seen on video surveillance firing multiple rounds at the suspects in Malibu.

The three people were arrested at a home in the Americana Estates Trailer Park. A search warrant found two guns that were used in the shooting, KCSO said.

Charges against the three people are pending.

This shooting remains under investigation.