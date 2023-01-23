GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Southwest Michigan organizations have been granted a share of $270,000 from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and its foundation to support mothers and babies.

The Advancing Maternal Health Equity grant program sent money to seven organizations in the five regions of Michigan that the state health department says have the highest feto-infant and maternal mortality rates. The goal is to limit disparities in care.

In West Michigan, Cradle Kalamazoo and the Southwest Michigan Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative each received $50,000.

Cradle Kalamazoo serves Kalamazoo County. The SWMPQIC serves Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties.

Larger dollar amounts of about $11,173 each went to two perinatal quality improvement collaboratives serving metro Detroit, the Flint area and the Thumb. Programs in the northern lower peninsula and the Upper Peninsula also got funding.

The grants, BCBSM said, are part of its goal to reduce racial disparities in maternal health by 50% in five years.