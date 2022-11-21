KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A movie theater chain with locations in West Michigan is offering special screenings of sensory-friendly films.

The films provide an opportunity for individuals with autism and others to enjoy movies in a safe and accepting environment. Lights in the theatre are turned up and the sound is turned slightly down.

GQT Movies, which has locations in Holland, Ada, Kalamazoo and Grand Haven, is offering discounted screenings of sensory-friendly movies on the last Wednesday of every month until next spring.

A theater spokesperson said showing movies in this format is important for the community.

“We wanted the community to have an opportunity to see new movies and in an environment where they felt safe and comfortable or it wasn’t too overwhelming,” said Ryan Creager, the director of sales and promotions for GQT Movies. “A lot of us at GQT Movies have family and friends who are impacted with sensory issues. And we’ve seen a lot of need for it, and not a lot of people are offering.”

GQT says it hopes if this is promotion is successful enough, it can expand sensory-friendly movie nights so that they happen year-round.