16-year-old killed, second teen hurt after Kalamazoo Twp. drive-by shooting

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old was killed and another 16-year-old was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Kalamazoo Township early Sunday morning, authorities said.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Gull Road near Inverness Lane.

Kalamazoo Township police said the driver of a dark colored SUV shot at a group of people walking in the area.

Police were told a 16-year-old boy of Kalamazoo showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He is listed in critical but stable condition.

A second victim, a 16-year-old girl of Kalamazoo Township, was found in the area. She died from injuries sustained during the incident.

This case remains under investigation.

This is the second deadly shooting in the township over the weekend; a man was killed Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Township Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.