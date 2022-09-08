KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A gas main leak has caused a fire in Kalamazoo, a spokesperson for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told News 8.

It started around 5:50 p.m. on Lake Street near Mills Street.

KDPS confirms all homes and businesses within one block of the fire have been evacuated.

#BREAKING: @KalPublicSafety, @ConsumersEnergy responding to reports of a gas leak and fire at intersection of Lake and Mills. Area has been evacuated. Massive flames. Onlookers told by firefighters to move back as far west as Maywood, by St. Joseph Catholic Church.@WOODTV pic.twitter.com/bUxJ8QZznq — David Horak (@DavidHorakTV) September 8, 2022

There are no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.