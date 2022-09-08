KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A gas main leak has caused a fire in Kalamazoo, a spokesperson for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told News 8.

It started around 5:50 p.m. on Lake Street near Mills Street.

KDPS confirms all homes and businesses within one block of the fire have been evacuated.

There are no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.