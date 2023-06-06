KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A community event in Kalamazoo is all about providing a fun day for kids.

A collective known as the Downtown Kalamazoo Shops is hosting its first ever Kids in the Zoo event this weekend.

Families can come out to enjoy games, music and food, among other activities. Organizers say that events like this are important after many of us were isolated during the pandemic.

“We need to get out, we need to see each other’s smiling faces. One of the most rewarding things I know for myself downtown is when I see people out and they’re giving the hugs, and the handshakes and tussling the hair, and saying ‘Hi’ to the dogs, and people maybe that they haven’t seen in a really really long time. It’s good for us to see our friends and neighbors that maybe we don’t get to see as often with our busy schedules,” said Jessica Thompson with Downtown Kalamazoo Shops.

The Kids in the Zoo event is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At the Kalamazoo Mall in downtown Kalamazoo.

The Downtown Kalamazoo Shops are planning events on the second Saturday of every month this summer, including an upcoming ice cream social and an event for parents called “Moms in the Zoo.”